WATCH: DJ Khaled has a message for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates

Rhulani Mokwena’s charges will be looking to pick up their first silverware in what they will be hoping will be another trophy laden season when they take on the Buccaneers at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Iconic American music producer DJ Khaled has wished Mamelodi Sundowns well ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 final against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Ahead of the game, one of the club’s biggest celebrity fans, DJ Khaled, posted a message on Rocnation’s Instagram page.

“Bless up, Sundowns. It’s DJ Khaled. Go big today. Bring home that big win. You know how we do it. They didn’t believe in us. God did. Win with us.”