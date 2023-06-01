WATCH: Fadlu Davids frustrated despite a flying start to PSL promotion-relegation playoffs

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids could hardly contain his frustration following his team’s opening match in the PSL promotion-relegation playoffs. The Team of Choice comfortably dispatched Casric Stars 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday thanks to a brace by Rowan Huma.

However, despite their convincing victory, Davids was left annoyed as his side dropped the tempo after going two goals up and spurned numerous chances to increase their lead. The 42-year-old felt the need to give his team a dressing down in the change-room to address their attitude for the forthcoming games.

"Yes we started the game well and scored two goals, but it really is disappointing that we didn't score the third and fourth and we need to change that mindset and mentality going to Cape Town Spurs away," Davids said. "If we're the PSL team then we must show that we're a PSL team in the way we manage the game, and that's why I'm disappointed that we couldn't kill off the game like we were supposed to."

Davids reiterated that it was difficult for him to applaud his players because they played below their expected level. “We can't be happy with how well we played because we played well, but I know the potential of these players and it's my job as the coach to squeeze that extra 10% out of them if they're playing at 80/90%,” Davids said. “So I want them to give more, I want them to be able to grow as a team, and for them to learn from situations like these and make the next step of growth as a team because we've got an obstacle here to get back to the PSL, but we’re also preparing for next season.”

Maritzburg travel to Athlone Stadium on Saturday to face a more tricky task in the form of Cape Town Spurs. The two teams, are the most likely to either retain or secure promotion to the top flight, and will want to collect valuable three points to assume control of the mini-league standings. Maritzburg currently sit atop the table with three points, but with a superior goal difference to Cape Town Spurs who are also on three points.