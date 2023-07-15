WATCH: Golden Arrows’ Vusumuzi Vilakazi plays down exit of key stars

Golden Arrows co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has reacted to the exit of some of his key players from the previous campaign ahead of the new season. Abafana Besthende are currently deep into their preseason preparations as they look to better their performance from last season.

The Durban based outfit are venturing into the new season with the exploits of winger Pule Mmodi who recently joined Kaizer Chiefs and the dynamism of Ntsoako Makhubela who’s loan spell came to an end at the end of the campaign. However, Vilakazi, who has steered the ship alongside co-coach and club legend Mabhuti Khenyeza has vehemently stated that while club will look to bolster the squad, they will not look for direct replacements for the duo. Arrows will seek to continue a longstanding tradition of promoting youngsters and give them a stage to impress at the highest level.

“We are not that much concerned about finding replacements for particular people, Arrows was there before Makhubela and Arrows was there before Pule,” he told IOL Sport. “They were unknown as well at some point and they got a chance at Golden Arrows. I could also make an example out of ‘Bhodlela’ (Nkosinathi Sibisi) who was also unknown and was given freedom and a platform by Arrows and he is a well known somebody today.” He further added: "The culture of the club will never change, players will always go and we will always get replacements, we don’t need to replace Pule or Makhubela but we will get youngsters that we think will start.”

Abafana Besthende narrowly missed out on top eight finish last season on the final day as they were held by Chippa United, finishing just two points away from eighth placed Swallows. As reported by FARPost, Arrows have already snapped up Angelo Van Rooi and Olwethu Ncube from Hungry Lions from the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit. The duo are said to have caught the eyes of a number of top-flight clubs after an impressive 2022/23 season in the second-tier.

The club are also said to be in discussions to try and lure back Makhubela to the club are he was released by Orlando Pirates recently. The 29 year old spent the final stanza of last campaign with Arrows, rediscovering the kind of form and consistency that earned him his big move to the Soweto giants in 2021. @ScribeSmiso