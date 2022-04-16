WATCH: Horror offside call made in Cape Town Spurs' draw with Polokwane City

Durban — The poor state of refereeing and need for Video Assistant Referee technology in South African football was laid bare during Cape Town Spurs’ GladAfrica Championship game aginst Polokwane City.
A clear fourth-minute goal by Cape Town Spurs was ruled out for offside.
You don’t need VAR for this… what do you think? #GladAfricaChampionship pic.twitter.com/7ronQUKGIP— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) April 15, 2022
After Spurs opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, the men from Limpopo were able to pull one back and get back in the game thanks to a 55th minute penalty.
The result left the Western Cape based side in 11th spot in the second tier while Polokwane are sixth.
IOL Sport