WATCH: Horror offside call made in Cape Town Spurs' draw with Polokwane City

FILE - A referee looks at a screen as the Video Assistant Referee makes a decision during a football game. Photo: Michael Regan/Reuters

Published 46m ago

Durban — The poor state of refereeing and need for Video Assistant Referee technology in South African football was laid bare during Cape Town Spurs’ GladAfrica Championship game aginst Polokwane City.

A clear fourth-minute goal by Cape Town Spurs was ruled out for offside.

After Spurs opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, the men from Limpopo were able to pull one back and get back in the game thanks to a 55th minute penalty.

The result left the Western Cape based side in 11th spot in the second tier while Polokwane are sixth.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Eshlin Vedan