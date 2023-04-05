Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they have done well for a team that are still developing. After beating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the weekend to record their fifth successive win in all competitions for the first time this season, Chiefs kept their chances of finishing second in the league alive.

However, fourth-placed Amakhosi still face competition for the second Caf Champions League spot from both SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates who are level with them on 40 points. But with management having invested in the team, including the signing new players such as Christian Saile Basomboli, Yusuf Maart and Zitha Kwinika and appointing Zwane as coach, Chiefs were expected to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the title, and not the runners-up spot.

Instead, Sundowns did what they have been doing for the last few years, wrapping up a record sixth championship in a row last weekend with little competition from Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport. Speaking ahead of Chiefs’ league clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Zwane said they haven't been playing badly for a team that are still trying to gel.

“It boils down to a lot of things: chemistry, preparation and having a long-term plan. As you know from our side we’ve been trying to do that from the beginning of the season,” Zwane said. “So we still have a long way to go. I wouldn’t talk about or mention other teams because I wouldn't know what their plan is. But as for us, we are on that journey of trying to revive the glory days. “That doesn’t come easy though. It comes with challenges. As I mentioned, if you look at our performance this season it wasn’t bad at all for a team that’s been assembled this season with new players and technical team.”

Zwane says injuries to key players has been one of the factors that has played a role in their shortcomings, as they’ve had to chop and change their starting line-ups. “The other things that hampered our plans were injuries because we didn’t have a consistent line-up,” he said. “But we won’t complain. Everything that happened, happened for a reason. But that doesn’t mean that everyone is far behind because this is football. And anything can still happen.