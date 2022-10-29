WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane loves it when a plan comes together after Orlando Pirates win

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has lauded his players for tactical efficiency during their DStv Premiership win over Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Joburg on Saturday. Chiefs claimed their fourth Soweto Derby in a row as they defeated arch rivals Pirates 1-0.

Story continues below Advertisement

Buccaneers academy graduate Yusuf Maart scored his first goal for Amakhosi, a strong contender for goal of the season after lobbing the Pirates goalkeeper from the halfway line.

The away side on the day, Chiefs, seemed timid in their approach early on, but sprung into life on the transition, terrorising Pirates on the counter attack and perhaps should’ve gone into the break with a two-goal advantage. The Glamour Boys’ head coach Arthur Zwane heaped praise on his men as they dissected Pirates with their relentless running and balls behind the defence. “Tactically I think we planned very well and the guys went in there and executed the plan so I must give them credit for that,” he told SuperSport TV.

Story continues below Advertisement

Arthur Zwane, coach of @KaizerChiefs, gives his thoughts after their 1-0 victory over @orlandopirates in the #SowetoDerby@IOLsport pic.twitter.com/5GQ9yolNt2 — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) October 29, 2022 “But I must also credit Orlando Pirates for not allowing time and space on the ball at some point, but we always knew that as long as they play a high line then we were to catch them at some point.”

Story continues below Advertisement