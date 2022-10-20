WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane regrets not twisting the knife

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane conceded that his team “took their foot off the peddle” following their 2-2 Premiership draw with TS Galaxy on Wednesday.
Chiefs went into the lead following an early strike. However, they needed a late goal from Keagan Dolly to earn them a point after Bernard Parker and Junior Traore went on to score for TS Galaxy before halftime.
“We started well. For 20 minutes, we were in control of the game. After scoring, we took the foot off the pedal. We moved in between them and created a few chances that we could have buried. We were on the backfoot and allowed them time and space on the ball. After that, they regained their confidence and the game was evenly balanced. They were in control and could have scored another goal,” said Zwane.
Zwane also gave insight into why he opted to replace goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with Bruce Bvuma, indicating that the veteran was not totally fit ahead of the game.
“Itu (Khune) felt some pain in his knee when he was doing the warm-up. Maybe he will feel better after he has seen the doctors. The doctor came up to me and said that if he is thrown in, it will be a risk because when he is tested, he is struggling and feeling pain. We could not take that risk because we need him for other games going forward,” said Zwane.
Chiefs’ next game is their MTN 8 semi-final second leg against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday (the first leg ended 0-0).
After that, they will contest a league fixture against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium next Saturday.
