Siphelele Magubane wants to bite the hand once fed him. Magubane recently parted ways with Lamontville Golden Arrows last month and joined AmaZulu.
Usuthu and Abafana Bes'thende will lock horns in a much anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday at 8.15pm.
The venue for this blockbusters encounter is Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban and both teams are in desperate need of points for different reasons and objectives.
Magubane burst in to scenes during his stint with Abafana Bes'thende but will be out to hurt his former on Saturday.
"This is not about me. I don't have any point to prove against Arrows. All I want is to contribute positively in AmaZulu and help the team get out of the situation that is currently at the moment. If I think that I will approach the game with the mentality to prove that they shouldn't have let me go, I will lose focus. The team comes first and my priority is to make our own supporters happy, " Magubane stated.