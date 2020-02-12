WATCH: Magubane fully focused on getting a win for Amazulu









Siphelele Magubane wants to bite the hand once fed him. Magubane recently parted ways with Lamontville Golden Arrows last month and joined AmaZulu. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Siphelele Magubane wants to bite the hand once fed him. Magubane recently parted ways with Lamontville Golden Arrows last month and joined AmaZulu. Usuthu and Abafana Bes'thende will lock horns in a much anticipated KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday at 8.15pm. The venue for this blockbusters encounter is Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban and both teams are in desperate need of points for different reasons and objectives. Magubane burst in to scenes during his stint with Abafana Bes'thende but will be out to hurt his former on Saturday. "This is not about me. I don't have any point to prove against Arrows. All I want is to contribute positively in AmaZulu and help the team get out of the situation that is currently at the moment. If I think that I will approach the game with the mentality to prove that they shouldn't have let me go, I will lose focus. The team comes first and my priority is to make our own supporters happy, " Magubane stated.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Siphelele Magubane says although he wants to get one better over his old team, it can't be his only approach to the game. Video: Minenhle Mlhize/IOL Sport

The left footed, Magubane will square off against Abafana Bes'thende for the first time since left the club. Under the tutelage of Steve Komphela, he struggled for game time. Jozef Vukusic has shown faith in him. He is expected to play a pivotal role on Saturday.

"We are in a mission and that mission is to save the team. We want to keep all the people of KZN happy. In each and every game for us is a cup final. We are in a bad situation on the log. People are saying a lot about us. We don't want to put that in our own heads. Our energy is on make sure that the team plays top flight football again next season. Collecting points is important to us. It doesn't matter where we are playing and against who. What matters is collecting those points," he added.

AmaZulu are second from the bottom of the log with 20 points after 21 games. Abafana Bes'thende are seven points ahead of Usuthu. They have acquired 27 points after 20 games. Arrows are 7th on the log.

"I'm not playing for myself but I'm playing for my family, my kids and our supporters. That's why I have to give my all every time, I go in to the field of play. We have to work for our salaries now. It is time to show that we are really means. Men's have to be separated from boys." Magubane articulated.







IOL Sport