WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns can taste sixth consecutive league title after hammering Royal AM

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Royal AM 5-1 to move within four points of retaining their league title at the Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Tuesday evening. The win means all eyes will now be on SuperSport United’s game against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

A moment to forget for Ricardo Nascimento and Zakahle Ngcobo who scores an own goal! Sundowns also extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches in the league.

The frontrunner for the coveted Young Player of the Season award, Cassius Mailula, opened the flood gates with a well-taken strike in the 21st minute, his ninth of the campaign. The 21-year-old forward was quickest to react to a Neo Maema bad touch around the Royal AM penalty area and after going one on one with the goalkeeper, he did well to compose himself and slot home past the onrushing goalkeeper. Six minutes later, disaster struck for the visitor as former Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento and his goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo gifted Sundowns the second goal in the 27th minute.

Nascimento was primarily at fault as he played a blind back pass towards his goal without checking to see where his goalkeeper was, and that saw Ngcobo attempt to rush back towards his goal, and then put the ball in the back of his own net.

Things went from bad to worse for Thwihli Thwahla in the 42nd second minute as Peter Shalulile got in on the scoring act for his tenth league goal of the season and took the game away from the visitors. One quickly became two for Shalulile as he grabbed his brace early on in the second half, capitalising on woeful Royal AM defending during a corner.

Second half substitute-half substitute Latshene Phalane pulled one back for a visibly beaten Thwihli Thwahla with a trademark rocket past Ronwen William halfway through the second half. An unfamiliar name on the scoresheet in Mothobi Mvala added a fifth goal for Sundowns, ensuring they scored five goals for the second game running.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City and Marumo Gallants played to a 2-all stalemate in their match at a windy Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening after the teams were level-pegging at 1-all at halftime, writes IOL Sport's Herman R Gibbs.

City striker Khanyisa Mayo opened the scoring in the match in the 23rd minute, but eight minutes later, Gallants managed the equaliser through attacking midfielder Lesiba Nku (1-1). Seven minutes into second-half play, Mayo bagged his second goal in the match to give City a 2-1 lead. Gallants again fought back to level matters through Ranga Chivaviro eight minutes later.