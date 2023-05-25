WATCH: My blood is black and gold, says Erick Mathoho as he bids Kaizer Chiefs farewell

Durban — Veteran Defender Erick Mathoho has bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs after the club confirmed his departure on Thursday. Tower parts ways with the Amakhosi after a successful spell in which he was able to win two league titles and an MTN8 trophy.

The club hosted a farewell event for the 33-year-old in which he expressed his gratitude for his time at Naturena. “I'd like to thank the chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the club and I appreciate every moment that I spent here at the club and even now when I'm leaving, my blood is still black and gold.”

Tower Bows Out of Amakhosi



The former Bafana Bafana international has found game time hard to come by in the last two seasons as he struggled with injuries and form. The club confirmed that their stalwart would be leaving after his contract was not renewed.