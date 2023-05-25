Independent Online
Thursday, May 25, 2023

WATCH: My blood is black and gold, says Erick Mathoho as he bids Kaizer Chiefs farewell

Veteran defender Erick Mathoho has left Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at the club

FILE - Veteran defender Erick Mathoho has left Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years at the club. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — Veteran Defender Erick Mathoho has bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs after the club confirmed his departure on Thursday.

Tower parts ways with the Amakhosi after a successful spell in which he was able to win two league titles and an MTN8 trophy.

Mathoho made a total of 259 appearances in the black and gold of Chiefs and scored 26 goals in the process and was a core member of the last Amakhosi team to lift league titles in 2012/13 and 2014/15.

The club hosted a farewell event for the 33-year-old in which he expressed his gratitude for his time at Naturena.

“I'd like to thank the chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the club and I appreciate every moment that I spent here at the club and even now when I'm leaving, my blood is still black and gold.”

The former Bafana Bafana international has found game time hard to come by in the last two seasons as he struggled with injuries and form.

The club confirmed that their stalwart would be leaving after his contract was not renewed.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

