WATCH: My blood is black and gold, says Erick Mathoho as he bids Kaizer Chiefs farewell

Durban — Veteran Defender Erick Mathoho has bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs after the club confirmed his departure on Thursday.
Tower parts ways with the Amakhosi after a successful spell in which he was able to win two league titles and an MTN8 trophy.
Mathoho made a total of 259 appearances in the black and gold of Chiefs and scored 26 goals in the process and was a core member of the last Amakhosi team to lift league titles in 2012/13 and 2014/15.
The club hosted a farewell event for the 33-year-old in which he expressed his gratitude for his time at Naturena.
“I'd like to thank the chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the club and I appreciate every moment that I spent here at the club and even now when I'm leaving, my blood is still black and gold.”
Tower Bows Out of Amakhosi— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 25, 2023
One of Kaizer Chiefs’ longest-serving players Mulomowandau Erick Mathoho will sadly leave the Club as we conclude the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.
Mathoho, who is now 33, joined Chiefs in July 2012 as a 22-year-old from Bloemfontein Celtic, where… pic.twitter.com/giexf2S8GY
The former Bafana Bafana international has found game time hard to come by in the last two seasons as he struggled with injuries and form.
The club confirmed that their stalwart would be leaving after his contract was not renewed.
