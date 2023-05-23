WATCH: Orlando Pirates’ Sandile Mthethwa keeping his feet on the ground despite Cup heroics

Johannesburg — Despite getting Orlando Pirates’ crowning moments in both their Nedbank Cup quarter-final and semi-final wins, Sandile Mthethwa is not taking sole credit, lauding the team’s effort. Having been a fringe player earlier in the season, kicking his heels in the stands, Mthethwa’s fortunes have drastically changed in recent weeks given his “impact player” role.

He has duly aced that role to the Tee, playing a very crucial part in Pirates’ journey to the Nedbank Cup final where they will face Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Saturday. Mtthethwa came off the bench to score Pirates’ winning penalty in their shootout win against Dondol Stars in the quarter-finals. The towering defender was at it again, scoring the extra-time winner in Pirates’ win over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals.

Mthethwa, a Pirates academy player, is proud of his efforts and has received praise from his teammates, technical team and ‘the Ghost’ even though he believes the team worked and won as a collective. “For me, it was a wonderful moment — you can’t take that away. I am just happy that I was one of the players that put up their hands and helped the club reach the final,” Mthethwa said. “But like I said, it’s not only about me. This is not tennis or golf, but it’s football. On another day, I could have missed, and you don’t know what would have happened to me. But it was my lucky day.

“I scored in both games. If (Ndabayithethwa) Ndlondlo decided otherwise, I would have scored. It’s just a team sport, so credit should go to the guys who’ve been working hard since the start of the season. “I am just happy that I am being recognised for some of the good things and I am part of the guys that are helping the club because of scoring the winning penalty against Dondol and extra-time goal against Chiefs.” And with the third time known to be a charm, Mthethwa could get a hat-trick of winning goals if he scores the winner against Babina Noko on Saturday.

He knows that all the spotlight will be on him in Tshwane but, he has encouraged his teammates to continue working as a team.

“Obviously, it’s going to be me in the spotlight, but the guys have been there since the start of the game against both Kaizer Chiefs and Dondol Stars,” Mthethwa said. “I was just there to finish the job (in both games), but they had done most of the work (from the start) that needed to be done for us to get this far.” @Mihlalibaleka