Watch out Sundowns! Orlando Pirates have entered the chat with big signing

While they are currently entrenched in a battle for second place in the DStv Premiership, Orlando Pirates are already looking ahead to next season as they have begun beefing their player stocks. On Thursday, according to a sportswire report, star SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes has signed for Pirates.

The 23-year-old has been on the books of SuperSport since 2021, making over 40 appearances for the club. After progressing through the junior ranks in the Ajax Cape Town youth academy, Johannes began his senior career at Cape Town Spurs in 2019. Following two years with the Cape side, he made the move up country to the prestigious Pretoria outfit.

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes is on his way to join Orlando Pirates next season.



I’m told this deal has been done. The player will join Orlando Pirates. #sportswire #GetYourSportsFix #FollowSportswirehttps://t.co/Ievm36FZGC — robin-duke 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 🏟 (@duke_robin) May 8, 2024 Move abroad on hold, for now Though Johannes said last year he would like to move abroad, a move to the Soweto Giants will still help his career progress substantially. In fact, Pirates might just fancy their chances of contending for league honours next season, despite Mamelodi Sundowns having just won their seventh Premiership title in a row.