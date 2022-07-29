WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and his team of coaches visit Royal AM

Durban — Pitso Mosimane and his team of experts, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, and Kyle Solomon of MT Sports, made their first stop of their Masterclass Series at KwaZulu-Natal-based club, Royal AM, on Friday afternoon. The Masterclass Series by MT Sports will see the quartet share their expertise in their various field at different club's all over the continent.

Jingles, as Mosimane is known, had previously mentioned his desire to make a telling contribution to the growth of South African football and has enlisted the help of some of the best heads on the continent to offer an insight into the most important aspects of the modern game. The moment you’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FbcJT1NP6f — RoyalAM_FC (@RAMFC_sa) July 29, 2022

The former Bafana Bafana mentor is also in the process of planning a launch date for his new academy named Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, an initiative he holds dearly to his heart. According to Mosimane, the aim of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools is to develop a football programme that will have a holistic approach of growing a player both on and off the field. It appears they have not only offered their services to the upcoming generation but will also look to try to close the gap on the technical and tactical abilities of the coaches and players.

