WATCH: Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane takes the field against Kaizer Chiefs in Macufe Cup

Durban - Andile Mpisane stole the show as he made his first ever top flight appearances in the Macufe Cup on Sunday. In this glorified friendly match, Mpisane came on as a late substitute as he replaced Menzi Masuku in second half stoppage-time as his Thwihli Thwahla side claimed their first ever Macufe Cup on penalties after the match had ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The 21-year-old midfielder is also Royal’s chairman, while his mother Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is the owner of the KwaZulu-Natal club. FINALLY Andile Mpisane makes his highly anticipated PSL debut in the Macufe Cup against Kaizer Chiefs, replacing Macuphu.

Royal AM 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/JUYz0JPVNW — Mathews Mpete (@MathewsMpete) September 25, 2022 Mpisane has turned out for Royal AM before, back in 2018 as he came off the bench to pour a bit of 'kasi flavour' in a comfortable win over Witbank Spurs in the National First Division (NFD). The club's technical team, especially coach Khabo Zondo, has expressed his intentions to use Mpisane more in the future as he continues to impress behind closed doors.

"It’s work in progress. We must get him a chance to get to a level where we are. He’s part of the team and he’s been taking his training very, very seriously,” said Zondo after naming him on the bench in a DStv Premiership match. Mpisane is expected to feature more frequently as fourth-placed Royal AM look to build on a decent start to the 2022/23 campaign while contending with the challenges of their first continental football experience. @SmisoScribe