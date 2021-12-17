WATCH: Ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns bring Orlando Pirates to their knees

Johannesburg - Five games, five wins! Mamelodi Sundowns ensured they socially distanced themselves from Orlando Pirates in 2021 after completing their fifth successive win over the Buccaneers with a 4-1 drubbing of Pirates at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday night.

ALSO READ: Unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns focus on winning ... not records There was a time when Pirates seemed to be in this match, especially in the first half. But goals from Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and a brace by Pavol Safranko in the second half helped Sundowns to victory. Pirates’ biggest problem was their ability to defend set-pieces. Lyle Lakay whipped in a telling free-kick that found Shalulile, who put it down for Themba Zwane, who then tapped home. Safranko doubled the tally, heading home from a well-weighted corner-kick.

But the floodgates opened as Safranko got his second after Africa Cup of Nations bound referee Victor Gomes allowed for the play to continue when Shalulile was fouled by Siyabonga Mpontshane. Shalulile completed the rout, heading home a Lyle set-piece. In stoppage time, it was a case of too little, too late, as Fortune Makaringe pulled one back for Pirates after being set-up by substitute Gabadinho Mhango.

In the bigger scheme of things, this win ensured that the Brazilians extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches since the start of the campaign, and are now 18 points ahead of second-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who still have two games in hand before the festive break.



He is the only in the #DStvPrem to have scored 13 or more goals in each of the last three seasons.



While the league might have been sent into disarray by the impact of Covid-19, following the detection of the new Omicron variant, Sundowns’ depth has been working for them. And one of the players that has stood out is Andile Jali, who protected his back four while their forward players found their footing in the game. And, as soon as the attacking players found their feet, Pirates’ ship would be torpedoed and sunk in the second half.