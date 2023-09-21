Mamelodi Sundowns have again proved they are the team to beat but their coach Rhulani Mokwena was totally unaware of just how many points his team have amassed so far during the first part of the season. On Wednesday night, the perennial DStv Premiership champions secured yet another league win, this time against the in-form Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians also equalled an 18-year-old record to take their win tally to 31 games unbeaten in the league. A feat that was held by Kaizer Chiefs since 2005. Sundowns have won seven league matches since the start of the season, another record that was also held by Amakhosi since 2015. Mokwena says even though his team have managed to get maximum points in the league so far, they certainly can’t be expecting another league title.

“I wasn’t even aware that we are on 21 points, I am serious, you guys think I am joking. I go game by game, I am that serious with you I really go game by game,” Mokwena said while journalists chuckled. “It’s pointless to count points, excuse the pun. It’s pointless to count points at this stage of the season because the league has never been won at this point in the season. Football being football and being so unpredictable, so much more can happen.” “We just have to go game by game and keep focused. The credit needs to go to the players for big improvements not only in the performances but also in the results. Still with an understanding that we can do better and win more games.”