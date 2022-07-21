WATCH: The new jersey inspires success - Pirates' duo Deon Hotto and Innocent Maela

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates are buzzing with confidence that they’ll reclaim the glory days next season after unveiling their new home and away kits that also commemorate their 85th anniversary as a club. After a daunting season, in which they endured a barren run and finished sixth on the log, the Bucs are looking to return to winning ways next season.

Pirates have been hard at work during the ongoing pre-season, including appointing new coach Jose Riveiro, who’s the replacement of Josef Zinnbauer. The management have also bolstered the squad with some fresh faces after signing a handful of players, including Miguel Timm, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa.

Deon Hotto on donning the home jersey... pic.twitter.com/nVt8P7Snvl — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 21, 2022 However, there were some departures, with former captain Happy Jele leaving after 16 years with the club. The Bucs who’ll open the Orlando Stadium, without restrictions, to the Ghost - as Pirates supporters are known - for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 next term unveiled their new kits on Thursday.

The home jersey, which is manufactured from recycled goods, is the traditional black, with a red colour and circular pattern on the sleeves. The crossbones and skull is printed at the back of the jersey, right at the top, while there’s a spread of grey patterns below the Adidas logo and the crest of the Sea Robbers.

“Personally, I like the charcoal one. The one that I am wearing now,” Pirates’ winger Deon Hotto, who was donning the home jersey during the unveiling at Green Park in Sandton, said. “I like the fibre. It’s a very thin jersey. A player wants something that’s very thin.

“This is the one (the jersey that will help us to reclaim the glory days). We came back with the white also, going black to the roots of the white and black. “So there’s no turning back from here, especially now that the club is turning 85 this year. We have to go all out and do this.” After having a light blue away jersey last season, Pirates returned to their traditional white for the new season.

The jersey is also manufactured from recycled goods, with the crossbones and skull also at the back, while it has a spread of grey horizontal patterns in front. Innocent Maela on the new away jersey... pic.twitter.com/hBC5SdTPeT — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 21, 2022

“I love how the jersey looks, the pattern and design. The technology behind it is so amazing,” Pirates’ defender Innocent Maela, who was wearing the away jersey, said. “I can hardly feel that I am wearing a jersey, so that helps when you are running and sweating. So we are looking forward to the new season, wearing the away jersey. “Yes (this is the jersey that will bring success next season), especially given the fact that it’s our 85th anniversary as a football club.”