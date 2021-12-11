WATCH: TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi manhandled by security during loss to Orlando Pirates

Durban — Orlando Pirates moved up from seventh to second in the DStv Premiership following a convincing 2-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening. Pirates rapid surge up the standings following this game is perhaps a good representation of the erratic nature of this season.

The match was marred by some controversy as Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi was apparently not allowed onto the playing field despite being accredited. Galaxy Media representative Minenhle Mkhize uploaded a video to social media which appeared to show Sukazi involved in an aggressive scuffle with security and armed police officers. This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium. They don't want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field.#Siyadumuza#TheRockets#TSG pic.twitter.com/W4U8eWaTRQ — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) December 11, 2021 “This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at the Orlando Stadium. They don’t want to allow our president to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be on the field,” wrote Mkhize on social media.

Bandile Shandu opened the scoring and notched his first Pirates goal in the 13th minute. After finding himself in a good position, Shandu drew a brilliant save from Marlon Heugh with his first shot. However, the former Maritzburg United player tucked in the rebound with a great finish from a tight angle. Pirates notched their second in the 50th minute through Collins Makgaka. Deon Hotto produces some unselfish play in the build-up to the goal as he opted to pass to Makgaka rather than take a shot himself. Earlier on, Pirates had an opportunity early on in the third minute as a cross found its way towards Kwame Peprah but the Ghana international failed to convert.

Deon Hotto and Peprah then went on to produce some good link-up play near the half-hour mark. This culminated in Peprah shooting for goal. He beat Heugh and struck the post before the ball looked like it would ricochet into the net. It did not as Galaxy got a bit of luck, possibly with help from the wet conditions caused by the rain.

Galaxy nearly pulled one back for Galaxy in the 77th minute as Masilake Phohlonge took a cleanly struck long-range effort which hit the post. The result will be a much-needed confidence boost for Pirates as they look to revive their fortunes in the second half of the season. Despite now being second in the standings, they are 11 points adrift of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. While challenging for the league title this season will still be a tough ask, they can at least realistically aim for nothing less than a second-place finish which would give them the right to play CAF Champions League football next season. Pirates will be in action on Tuesday in a classical Soweto derby against Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium. Galaxy travel to Kwa-Zulu Natal next Saturday to play against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium.