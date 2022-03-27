Watching Sundowns is like watching a European team, says Muhsin Ertugral

Durban — Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral believes that the view that Mamelodi Sundowns’ domination over South African football is due to their financial resources is “nonsense”. Sundowns have sailed to title after title for almost ten years and are on course to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive league title. They are also among the favourites to lift the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League, having already won the MTN 8 title earlier in the season.

Ertugral believes that Sundowns performance is a reward for their efficient organization. “I think the view that they are winning due to their players and money is complete nonsense. They have great coaches who have developed themselves to a different level. This was seen when they beat the number one team in the continent (Al Ahly in the Champions League). They must be respected because they have done a great job. Their successes have not been inherited. They have had to be consistent and they have done well technically to develop the right tactical approaches and challenges,” said Ertugral. Ertugral said that Sundowns deep and thorough tactical approaches are now on par with many European teams.

“They know what they are doing. They are not winning by luck. They are like a European team playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) here in South Africa. They can only let themselves down and are too good for most of the teams in South Africa,” he said. Ertugral confirmed to IOL Sport that he is now back in South Africa after his stint as an advisor for the Turkish national team ended in December. He is currently a free-agent and open to returning to football management from next season though he is not in a rush for a new job. The Istanbul born coach's journey in South Africa started more than 20-years-ago when he took charge of Kaizer Chiefs for the first time. He has coached several clubs in South Africa including Santos, Ajax Cape Town, Golden Arrows, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates and most recently Maritzburg United.

Ertugral has developed a love for South Africa and sees his future in the country. “I put my lifestyle into South Africa. It’s a beautiful country with nice people. I always felt at home in South Africa. When I retire from football, I hope to have an academy to help children. I love the diversity of the country,” he said. @eshlinv

