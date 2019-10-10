We are still hungry, says SuperSport's Daniels after MTN8 win









Clayton Daniels says the hunger to achieve has gotten bigger. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix – JOHANNESBURG Fresh from lifting the MTN8 Cup on Saturday, SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels says the team have a burning desire to win more silverware this season. Matsantsantsa became the first PSL team to lift a trophy this term, beating Highlands Park 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to walk away with the trophy and cool cheque of R8million. That success, however, hasn’t allowed them to think that they can rest on their laurels, as they remain focused to challenge for every piece of silverware that’s up for grabs this season.

In the next Cup competition, the Telkom Knockout, Kaitano Tembo’s players will be hoping to buck the recent trend that has seen teams fail to win two successive domestic trophies since Platinum Stars achieved the feat six seasons ago.

In the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout, SuperSport will host Baroka FC, who are the defending champions, on the weekend of 18/19 October.

“We are still hungry because after the MTN8, we had our moment of celebration. And the next day, we were running at training like nobody’s business. So that’s a sign, that the coach is determined and our team is hungry. We are determined and we are looking forward to a brighter season,” Daniels said.

“I think facing the champions, there’s no pressure for us. I think what’s vital is the home advantage, we always beat them at Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium.”

While success will go to the players, SuperSport’s success so far this season has meant the world to coach Tembo.

This is, after all, the man who has done it all the club: captaining the team, earning his coaching stripes in the development ranks, assisting a number of previous coaches before permanently taking over the reins at the start of last season.

“He’s attitude has rubbed off on the players. Last season, we lost in the final of the MTN8 and that was his first final, and we know we disappointed him,” Daniels said.

“He’s been with us for almost seven years as assistant and he knows the bulk of the players. So now we understand each other to an extend that we know what we expect from each other. Knowing a person that well, you know what he brings to the table. We believe in the coach and we buy into his philosophy. And that can only benefit SuperSport at the end of the day.”





