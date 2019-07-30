Owen Da Gama is expecting big things from Highlands Park in the new season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Highlands Park are confident of another good season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), especially with the capture of striker Rodney Ramagalela from Polokwane City. The 2019-2020 PSL season kicks off this weekend, with Highlands taking on Kaizer Chiefs at their home base – Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa – on Sunday, and coach Owen da Gama wasn’t afraid to shout his confidence from the rooftops.

“We’ve brought in Ramagalela and he’s on fire these days,” said Da Gama.

“The good part is that I speak Tshivenda, so others will struggle to hear when I give him instructions during the game.

“Last year, we paid our school fees and this year we are aiming to do better. If you ask me which position we are targeting, it’s No 1.”

Last season, Highlands finished in a creditable seventh position on the PSL standings. Nobody expected the Tembisa-based club to do so well, but they punched above their weight and gave quite a few big clubs a big scare.

“Last season, we had many 'Man of the Match' awards in the team,” he said. “Eight players got those awards and it motivated them. You don’t get those awards by kicking people around the field.”

As for coming up against Chiefs on Sunday, Da Gama said they had no fear of their opponents.

“If Kaizer Chiefs are going to change their style of play and be more physical, they must bring it on. We will be more than happy.

“We respect Chiefs, but certainly don’t fear them.”

African News Agency (ANA)