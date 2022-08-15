‘We have to regroup,’ says Cape Town City’s Erik Tinkler ahead of Maritzburg United clash

Johannesburg — Cape Town City have an opportunity to belatedly kickstart their DStv Premiership season against fellow slow starters Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. City, who were runners-up last season, are stuck in the starting blocks with Eric Tinkler's team suffering three consecutive defeats to Mamelodi Sundowns, Swallows FC and AmaZulu.

This has left City rooted to the bottom of the table. Maritzburg, meanwhile, have also yet to record a victory this season, but have at least managed two draws against Sekhukhune United and Swallows FC.

They, however, did suffer a 3-0 mauling against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium sandwiched between them. Tinkler will certainly be hoping his team rediscovers their defensive solidity that was so crucial to their success last season. The former Bafana Bafana hardman was also critical of his players' professionalism.

"Individual errors have let us down," Tinkler said after the 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium. "That's the harsh reality. "We have to go back and regroup. Figure out how to fix the errors. Our lifestyle off the field also has to improve with certain players." City certainly can't afford players going rogue in a season as crucial as the current one. The club has just managed to secure a major corporate sponsor and they have a maiden CAF Champions League campaign about to start.

A solid performance and hopefully three points against John Maduka's Maritzburg outfit will surely go a long way to get City back on track. The visitors, though, will be no pushovers as they are equally desperate to open their 2022/23 season account, especially after dominating the goalless draw with Swallows. "There was so much improvement compared to the game we played against Kaizer Chiefs," Maduka said. "The defence was well-organized. If you defend well then you have a chance to win the game. Now we must work on when we do have the chances to put it away."

City will hope to have their inspirational captain Thamsanqa Mkhize back in the starting line-up after he came on at half-time against AmaZulu. Mkhize always brings a degree of calmness and composure to the Citizens team and has a way of guiding the youngsters and even the veteran firebrands such as Taariq Fielies. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.