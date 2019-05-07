Thembinkosi Lorch has been a a big part of Orlando Pirates good results this season. Photo: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

Thembinkosi Lorch has been colossal for Orlando Pirates this season. He has been their source of inspiration in dire times with his important strikes and assists. Lorch has delivered when it matters the most for Pirates and will be vital as they look to end their trophy drought.

Pirates coach Mulitin “Micho” Sredojevic believe that Lorch has been their best player in the current season that will reach it climax this weekend.

The Premier Soccer League awards will be held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on 19 May.

“If you ask me as a coach, I will say Thembinkosi Lorch because he has contributed the most to the team. However, any coach will look at who is the best player in his team. When I look at everything, we have a tremendous, amazing group of good human beings. We have players who are playing with heart and fighting for the badge of the club. They are giving everything,” Sredojevic said.

The mercurial Lorch has amassed 25 league appearances. He has been a standout performer for the Buccaneers, netting seven strikes and conjuring up six assists. Lorch is expected to compete with Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns for the coveted Football of the Season award.

“I will say I mentioned Thembinkosi Lorch as a person who has contributed the most in the league, however, I believe that the best player was in our team,” Sredojevic elaborated. Pirates are still in the title race and Lorch will be needed when the Sea Robbers lock horns against Polokwane City in their last league match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

The Bucanneers are at the summit of the table with 54 points after 29 games, while Mamelodi Sundowns are second on the log with 53 points after 28 games.

Sundowns will entertain Lamontville Golden Arrows at home tonight in a vital league tussle. Sundowns will visit Free State Stars in their last league outing on Saturday. The championship will be decided on the last day of the league.

Another player who has been impressive for Bucs in the second round is Ben Motshwari.

“Ben has proved this season that he is a good player. He has improved tremendously,” Sredojevic said, heaping praise on his midfielder.

Motshwari earned himself a man-of-the-match award this season with his impressive performance against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. He joined the Sea Robbers at the start of the season from Wits.





The Mercury

