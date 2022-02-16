We were unlucky not to win against Cape Town City, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter

Durban — Kaizer Chief’s stalemate against Cape Town City on Tuesday night meant the Amakhosi have failed to score in two consecutive games against arguably two of the leakiest defences in the league. Coach Stuart Baxter spoke after their unambitious encounter at the Cape Town Stadium and surprisingly expressed his pleasure in his side’s performance and applauded his player’s intentions throughout the 90 minutes.

" We were unlucky not to win the game. We controlled large parts of the game and we built on that to a point that we felt we were the ones who had to find the breakthrough between the two sides," said Baxter. "If we had the right support around our front three than I believe we would have converted the opportunities we created because structurally we were spot on."

City's goalkeeper Hugo Marques completed the match without needing to make a single save as the Amakhosi finished the match without a shot on target, however the former Bafana mentor feels it was not down to his sides lack of ideas on the offensive end. "We were very dangerous with our movements from back to front but we just lacked that final pass or the kind of cutting edge we wanted to be able to convert our all round play into a good result."

The Glamour boys have a ten day break before their next league with struggling Baroka FC. The imminent return of bright spark, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will surely inject fresh ideas into the Chiefs team after the 22 year old midfielder forced his way into Baxter's plans with some impressive turnouts. "We have created a special role for Ngcobo in our system because of his impressive performances over thelast weeks," said Baxter.