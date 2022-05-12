‘We’ve had a very good season,’ says Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coach Rulani Mokwena says the team gave it their best this season, hence they are on course to win a domestic treble. After announcing their tenure by winning the league title – fourth in a row and 11th overall – coaching trio Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela are on course to bag a clean sweep as far as the local trophies are concerned.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier this season, they bagged the elusive MTN8, while they wrapped the championship with four games to spare last month. The Brazilians are also in the Nedbank Cup final where they’ll face defending champions Marumo Gallants on May 28. Early last month, Sundowns were nigh to winning an unprecedented quadruple but that didn’t come to fruition as they crashed out of the CAF Champions League quarter-final for a second year running. Given that the Brazilians have dominated the local front for the past five seasons, many detractors argue that they’ve failed by not returning to the pinnacle of African football this year since winning the crown in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane.

But having tightened their grip on domestic football this season by being close to adding trophies to the championship, Mokwena believes that they’ve done tremendously well as a team. “I think we’ve had a very good season. We’ve had a season where we’ve evolved quite a bit. In fact, in the naked eye it’s not so evident,” Mokwena said. “But if you watch our team from the beginning and see how we’ve developed, not in terms of managing games and being able to pull to pull results, but in a tactical sense where there’s a lot of flexibility in our team.”

Story continues below Advertisment

He added: “The evolution that we’ve done is fantastic. The work that we’ve done, and maybe the people only at Mamelodi Sundowns know how difficult it was to do what we’ve done, shows how much hard work, investment and sacrifice that these players have done.” Before deciding their domestic treble fate, which would be their second in three seasons, in the final of the Nedbank Cup against Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, Sundowns will play their last two league matches. They are at home to Stellenbosch at the Tuks Stadium tomorrow in the penultimate league match, while they’ll be crowned champions at the Chatsworth Stadium next Saturday against runners-up hopefuls Royal AM.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We can only be happy with what we’ve achieved and what the squad has done," Mokwena. "The support that we’ve received from various departments can only give you a sense of feeling because with only a few games to go before the end of the season we are speaking about a treble. “How many times has that been done in domestic football? Because it hasn’t been done a lot, that reflects the work that has been done by the club and squad.

Story continues below Advertisment