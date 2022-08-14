What has gone wrong at Cape Town City?

Cape Town — The new Premiership season started amidst plenty of excitement for Cape Town City. The prospect of a maiden Caf Champions League campaign had everyone in the Mother City buzzing and a new major sponsor was unveiled to further heighten expectation.

It seemed like City were finally equipped to play with the big boys. The players were full of confidence after last season’s heroics of finishing second in the league, and coach Eric Tinkler had seemingly also brought in a couple of shrewd new signings to ensure his team could compete on all fronts. But, after three games, City are rooted to the basement of the standings. The opening defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at home was not a catastrophe though.

As Tinkler almost prophetically stated before the Sundowns opener: “You don’t win the league by beating Sundowns. I am more worried about the games against Swallows next Tuesday and AmaZulu after that.” And that’s exactly how it has played out. The last-minute 3-2 defeat to Swallows in Dobsonville was a hammer blow.

These are matches that define championship-winning teams. Swallows barely avoided relegation last season, having to circumnavigate the treacherous playoffs to maintain their elite status. But yet City allowed the Dube Birds to claim all three points - albeit in dramatic fashion through a last-minute penalty. It is here that City’s transfer dealings leave plenty to ponder over.

At Dobsonville, Tinkler played the young and promising Patrick Fisher at left-back.

The 19-year-old produced an enterprising display, which earned Tinkler’s praise after the game, and he looks destined for a promising future in the league. However, Fisher’s preferred position is right-back, which begs the question why City released the natural left-footer Edmilson Dove towards the end of last season. Although there is no ill-feeling between Dove and City, the 104-cap City veteran is approaching the peak of his career. Dove’s experience would have be invaluable, particularly with captain Thamsanqa Mkhize missing during the first two games through injury, and only making his first appearance of the season at halftime against AmaZulu on Saturday.

FULL TIME | Defeat at the Moses Mabhida.



🟢 2-1 💙 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/lLLwN6MxiO — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 13, 2022 Such is Dove’s obvious quality that he was quickly snapped up by Kaizer Chiefs after a brief spell back home with UD Songo. This was further highlighted in the clash with AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium when George Maluleka picked up the ball in midfield and played it over the head of Fisher, who was caught out of position, allowing Augustine Kwem the chance to loop the ball over Hugo Marques in the City goal. A visibly irritated Tinkler admitted after the game that “invidual errors”; were costing City dearly at the moment.

There is further concern over City’s PSL Goalkeeper of the Season Marques' form. After being virtually unbeatable last season, particularly during the second half when City conceded just four goals in 1 170 minutes, the Angolan international has appeared tentative this term. 🔁 Back-to-Back Goals for Gabadinho Mhango 💥

🔁 Back-to-Back #DStvPrem wins for Brandon Truter and AmaZulu 👏



They join Richards Bay at the summit with 7️⃣ points 🟩 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 13, 2022 While Marques can’t be held solely responsible for City conceding seven goals this season, he has been far from decisive. It is unlikely that Tinkler will call on Darren Keet now that the former Bafana Bafana No 1 is fully-fit again, but City do need Marques to form the basis of their once resolute defence again.