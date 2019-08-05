Steve Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC addresses media and guests during the Stellenbosch FC kit launch. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – “Pleased with the point, not entirely happy with the performance.” That was Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker’s take on his side’s Premiership debut match away to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday that ended goalless at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

“It was a difficult game for us; our opponents put us on the back foot for the most part of the game, so to return a clean sheet was a good effort. We showed character and good resilience and that gives me confidence going forward.

“Now we look for improvement before our next engagement against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. That’s going to be a huge derby and one the players will be up for without me needing to motivate them.’’

Massive shoutout to our fans who travelled all the way from Stellies to witness history!



Respect and thank you!#AbsaPrem #stellenboschfc #proudlystellenbosch pic.twitter.com/Y1SVTchxI7 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 3, 2019

City seemed headed for a winning start to their fourth season in the PSL when away to Baroka FC. They went 2-0 up in the first half, but they gave up their lead before the break and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Barker was particularly impressed with new signings Morgan Gould and Marc van Heerden.

“They were outstanding at the back and the experience they bring to the table after years in the elite league cannot be underestimated,” said Barker, who gets to coach at PSL level for the second time in his career.

He took the University of Pretoria to the elite league from the National First Division in the 2011-12 season.

Jarrod Moroole of Stellenbosch FC was announced as the club captain during the Stellenbosch FC kit launch ahead of the Absa Premiership. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mike de Bruyn



