Willard Katsande finds a new home at Sekhukhune United

JOHANNESBURG – Willard Katsande has found a new home after his 10-year stint with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs came to an end last month. He was one of the five new players that were unveiled by the new kids on the block Sekhukhune United on Friday afternoon.

Katsande joined Chiefs from Cape Town Spurs in July 2011 and was part and parcel of the generation that won two league titles, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup between 2013 - 2015. He went on to make 326 appearances for the club in all competitions. https://t.co/1fXs4rq1Gz pic.twitter.com/ntOCiJhoFU — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) August 6, 2021 But his stint with Chiefs came to an end in July after his contract was not renewed, following the team’s loss in the CAF Champions League final to Al Ahly. Katsande, though, wasn’t unemployed for long as he was unveiled by Babina Noko on Friday. “It’s a great feeling for me to play in a different environment,” Katsande said. “I am not just coming here to add numbers but I am here to compete. The team has shown good love and good support. And all that I want to do is to repay them with my 100% commitment.”

The other new players who were unveiled by the club alongside Katsande on Friday afternoon are goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, midfielder Blessing Sarupinda, defenders Cheslyn Jampies and Justice Chabalala who's on loan from Orlando Pirates. Babina Noko were promoted to the top-tier division after being crowned champions in the GladAfrica Champions, amid Royal AM’s court case saga. Before Friday, they had already bolstered their squad with more than 12 players, while they also released 18. @Mihlalibaleka