Williams extends his stay with Supersport United









Reports are that Ronwen Williams is set to remain at the club for the next five years. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Supersport United have extended the contract of Orlando Pirates target, Ronwen Williams by further five more years at the club. Independent Online has been reliable informed by a closed source at the club that Williams is set to remain at the club for the next five years. The club is expected to announce the news this morning. "Williams has extended his contract with Supersport United by five years. There's a big announcement coming up today. The boy joined Supersport when he was 12, can you imagine," a source stated on the condition of anonymity.

Williams burst in to scenes back in 2010. He is currently the incumbent netminder for Bafana Bafana. The Port Elizabeth born goal-minder is also the reigning Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season. He has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews confirmed that they are in talks with Williams but denied that he has signed a new deal.

"We are still in negotiations with Ronwen Williams so until we agree, I can't be making comments in the media. As soon as we conclude the new deal, we will make an announcement," Matthews explained.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have also signed Iqraam Rayners on a pre-contract from Stellenbosch FC.

"I can't be talking about players who are still contracted to other clubs. That will be so unprofessional of me," Matthews elaborated.

The Mercury

