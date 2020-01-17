DURBAN – Supersport United have extended the contract of Orlando Pirates target, Ronwen Williams by further five more years at the club.
Independent Online has been reliable informed by a closed source at the club that Williams is set to remain at the club for the next five years.
The club is expected to announce the news this morning.
"Williams has extended his contract with Supersport United by five years. There's a big announcement coming up today. The boy joined Supersport when he was 12, can you imagine," a source stated on the condition of anonymity.