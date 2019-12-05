JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams admits it would be an honour to captain the club if Dean Furman was to leave at the end of the season.
Having spent four-and-a-half seasons at SuperSport, Furman, the current skipper, is in the last six months of his contract with the club, and the Bafana hardman is tossed between renewing his deal with the Pretoria-based outfit or returning to the United Kingdom, where he cut his football teeth and where his family are currently based.
The 31-year-old though was not hesitant to name his potential successor, tipping Williams to lead SuperSport with aplomb in the future, having been colossal between the sticks over the years.
You see, Furman is on to something. There’s no player that knows the ins and out of SuperSport like Williams after joining the club as a 12-year-old.
Fast forward 15 years later and Wiliams has almost done it all at SuperSport, playing an integral part as the team won the Nedbank Cup in 2016 and 2017, and the MTN8 in October.