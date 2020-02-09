JOHANNESBURG – Gavin Hunt and Josef Zinnbaeur left Orlando Stadium on Sunday with more grey hairs and wrinkles than the ones they arrived with.
The supporters were put through an emotionally rollercoaster ride that probably led to a dash of anxiety meds in a match where both sets of teams experienced every emotion under the sun. There was happiness, sadness, disgust, fear, surprise, and anger.
For the neutrals, there was just one emotion – joy and being thoroughly entertained. This match had it all; brilliant goals, two sending offs (Wits’ assistant coach Paul Johnstone and Elias Pelembe), plenty of yellow cards (including one for Zinnbauer), Victor Gomes hogging some of the limelight and a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Ricardo Goss, who was brilliant in goal for Wits, begged Lorenzo Gordinho to put everyone out of their misery when he stepped to take the last penalty. Gordinho obliged, giving Wits a win in penalties and a place in the Nedbank Cup last 16 while handing Pirates’ their first loss under the German coach.
For a moment, Zinnbauer’s magical touch looked like it would continue, and Pirates would pull a rabbit out of the hat to produce a dramatic escape from the face of death. But Wits, who led 2-0 and then trailed 3-2, weren’t having it – exposing some of the Buccaneers’ defensive shortcomings that need to be addressed if they are to challenge for the championship.