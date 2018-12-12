Simon Murray opened the scoring for Wits. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows played to a 2-2 draw in a Premiership fixture played at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night. In an action-packed opening to the match, Elias Pelembe had an opportunity to put Wits into the lead as early as the second minute, but skied his attempt over the crossbar. At the other end, Arrows were nearly in too, but Lerato Lamola was unfortunately caught in an offside position.

In keeping with an entertaining opening period, Wits were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute when Thabang Monare’s shot at goal hit the arm of Arrows defender Divine Lunga. Scotsman Simon Murray assumed the responsibility for the spotkick and duly converted.

With the Clever Boys taking a 1-0 lead, it infused the team with confidence and they proceeded to put visitors Arrows under some pressure. Gift Motupa had an effort tipped over by the Durban side’s goalkeeper Maximillian Mbaeva, while Murray was also proving to be a real handful to deal with.

It was, therefore, no surprise when Wits increased their lead to 2-0 when Deon Hotto’s excellent work out wide resulted in Motupa finishing with a good header.

Arrows had a great chance to get back in the game, but Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet pulled off a great save to deny Knox Mutizwa.

The Clever Boys finished off the first half strong, with chances for Motupa and Monare, but both were missed.

It allowed Arrows to launch a fightback early in the second half as Seth Parusnath netted to make the score 2-1 in the 49th minute. And, in the 60th minute, it was all-square at 2-2 when Arrows were awarded a penalty, which Wayde Jooste duly converted.

Wits rallied and created two inviting opportunities to regain the lead, but Mbaeva saved brilliantly to deny Robyn Johannes, and Buhle Mkhwanazi powered a header against the woodwork.

The Johannesburg side threw everything into the attack in the closing stages in a bid to take all three points, but Arrows hung in resolutely to earn a valuable point on the road.