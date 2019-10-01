Buhle Mkhwanazi in action for Bidvest Wits. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Bidvest Wits scored at the death to heap more pain on Chippa United, who succumbed to 1-0 loss in their Premiership clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium near East London on Tuesday night. The hiring and firing at Chippa United continued this week which left assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu to stand-in with Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza awaiting his papers, after caretaker coach Duran Francis was sent back to the side’s development structures.

The first half saw little in the way of clear-cut chances as Wits failed to do enough to break the deadlock. As the half continued it appeared the home side were content to play the part of spoilers of the party as they used a physical approach negate any potential attacking opportunities.

Wits were left to walk down the touchline at the break with honours, even and in need of a more clinical display in the second half if they were to keep pace near the top of the log.

In the second half it took nearly 20 minutes for Kevin Moyo to threaten the Wits’ back four, who were up for the task. Moyo turned villain shortly thereafter as he picked up a yellow card in the 67th minute.