DURBAN – Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits star defender, Sifiso Hlanti has not given up on his dream of plying his trade overseas.
Hlanti was exceptional for South Africa at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. His best performance was against the hosts in the Last 16 where he kept the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah, quiet for the whole game.
The Newcastle-born defender attracted interest from clubs abroad after his impressive exploits for Bafana at the biennial, continental showpiece.
Speaking with the media at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg where they were bundled out of the Telkom Knockout by Maritzburg United on penalties, Hlanti opened up about his failed overseas move.
“I won’t say much regarding my overseas offer. I was hoping that I will move overseas. Wits had a chat with the team from that side. I was waiting from them in terms of confirming everything. I can’t say much because, after all, I’m still contracted to Bidvest Wits,” Hlanti explained.