Bidvest Wits (2)
Hlatshwayo 27 Nange 29
Chippa United (0)
The Clever Boys' progression to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals should have been via a much more convincing scoreline.
But such is the nature of knockout football that victory - no matter the kind - is all that matters.
Phathu Nange should have had at least a hat-trick while Elias Pelembe left the pitch wondering just why his name was not on the scoresheet.
Not that it all mattered, the two first half goals scored within two minutes of each other proving good enough to send Gavin Hunt's men into the last eight of the country's premier club knockout competition.