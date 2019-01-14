Yannick Zakri is back with Maritzburg United. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Yannick Zakri has returned for Maritzburg United after he went awol for the start of the second round of the Premier Soccer League. Players were given a short Christmas break after the last game of 2018 against Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

All the players were expected to report back for camp on December 27 but Zakri failed to pitch up. The club couldn't even get hold of him.

Coach at the Team of Choice, Muhsin Ertugral, confirmed that Zakri has returned for United.

“Zakri has returned. He came back yesterday (Sunday) but he won't feature (against Sundowns). He couldn't get an entry to South Africa because the embassy was closed until the 5th of January. He got the letter from the embassy explaining that,” Ertugral said.

Maritzburg are languishing at the foot of the table with 11 points after 16 league games. They are facing Sundowns on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in an Absa Premiership tussle.

“Zakri did well with me last season at Ajax Cape Town. He is well capable player when he is focused.” Ertugral explained.

The Team of Choice have beefed up their striker force with the services of Judas Moseamedi and Thabiso Kutumela.



The Mercury

Like us on Facebook