Zitha Kwinika's late goal for Kaizer Chiefs denies 10-man Marumo Gallants from bagging first win

Cape Town — Defender Zitha Kwinika spared Kaizer Chiefs' blushes with a face-saving equaliser against 10-man Marumo Gallants in a 1-1 stalemate in their Premiership clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Gallants were just six minutes away from scoring an upset win which would have been their first for the season, but it was not to be. The point from the draw has however lifted Gallants off the bottom of the league standings to 15th place, while Chiefs remain in 14th.

Story continues below Advertisement

The start was a lively affair with Chiefs managing penetrative runs down the flanks while Gallants, forced to settle for a defensive role looked to counter-attack from deep options. Gallants' early efforts were punctuated by fouls and referee Thokozani Mkhize blew up Keagan Dolly and Lehlogonolo Matlou, the guilty ones. The first real scoring chance in the match emerged in the 10th minute when Chiefs' midfield prised open gaps in the opposition's defence. An attack sparked by Dolly was carried on by Matlou who laid on a pass to Kgaogelo Sekgota. The pass allowed Sekgota to run behind the defence with only goalkeeper Ismail Watenga to beat, but he skied his left-footed shot over the crossbar. The miss proved costly because two minutes later Gallants took the lead against the run of play. In the 12th minute midfielder Mahlatse Makudubela, playing out wide on the right gained possession in his half close to the halfway line. For a moment or two, he indulged in a moment of showboating that, back in the day, would have brought a smile to the faces of Doctor Khumalo or Ace Khuse.

Once the crowd was roaring with approval, Makudubela fed fellow midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and then sprinted upfield. This was the cue for Ndlondlo to kick the ball straight upfield and when the ball bounced off Chiefs' fullback Zitha Kwinika, Makudubela pounced on the stray ball and unleased a low-angled drive. Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was left high and dry and didn’t even offer a dive to attempt to stop the ball. It was the first time in the match that Gallants entered the penalty box and produced their first shot on goal, but it proved to be a telling moment because the visiting Amakhosi were left chasing the game. It was also clear that the levels of desperation in Chiefs’ ranks were on the rise and over-eagerness put paid to several promising moves deep into the Gallants half.

Story continues below Advertisement

By the time the first half ended Chiefs has managed five shots at goal, although only one was on target. In added first-half time Gallants' central defender Ismael Toure picked up the only yellow card in the opening stanza after upending Chiefs winger Sekgota. Straight after halftime, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa again came to light with an inspiring touch, but this time Khune was equal to the task and averted further danger with a goal-saving block. Gallants midfielder Katlego Otladis made headway out wide down the right and then reeled in a goalmouth cross that was well met by striker Sede Junior Dion. However, Khune saved his effort.

Story continues below Advertisement

By the time the match reached the hour mark, the hordes of Chiefs fans at the venue started roaring their frustration at their team's lack of impact and it seemed that feeling was transmitted on the field of play. In the 66th minute Chiefs were given a numerical advantage when Toure was yellow-carded for the second time and he was sent off for an early shower for a harsh tackle on striker Ashley Du Preez. Straight afterwards, Watenga failed to gather cleanly, and his supporting defence made a shallow clearance. In the process, Chiefs were presented with two scoring chances in quick succession, but both were spurned as the sense of desperation came to the fore again.

Story continues below Advertisement