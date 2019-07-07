United States' Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The US defeated the Netherlands 2-0. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

LYON – Following are reactions to the United States beating the Netherlands 2-0 to win their fourth women's World Cup in Sunday's final:

Megan Rapinoe, US captain and goalscorer in the final:

"It's unbelievable. Just to know all of the people in our group that put in so much work, obviously the players. We have all our friends and family here. It's like history I don't know how to feel right now. It is ridiculous.

"We're crazy that's what makes us special. We just have no quit in us. We are so tight. We will do anything to win."

Jill Ellis, U.S. coach:

"This is an amazing group of players but even better group of people. Just fantastic resiliency, just chemistry. They put their heart and soul into this journey and I cannot thank them enough. It's been fantastic.

"I just said to them they were unbelievable. Congratulations. They made history. Enjoy it. This is unbelievable."

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT - we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Alex Scott, BBC analyst and former England international:

"The USA do not apologise for wanting to be the best and they have that winning mentality that everyone else needs to get. They show up on the biggest occasions."

Champions!!! The best team the world has ever seen. Congrats my friends. Enjoy the celebration. Hope you slept last night:) #wolfpack — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 7, 2019

