Real Madrid's Marcelo kneels as he celebrates his goal with Real Madrid's Eden Hazard during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss remainder of league season

By Reuters Time of article published 9h ago

MADRID - Real Madrid defender Marcelo will likely be sidelined for the rest of their Liga title run-in after sustaining a thigh injury.

A statement from Real on Friday confirmed the injury to the Brazilian without stating when he would return although Spanish newspaper Marca said he would be out of action for three weeks.

Marcelo, 32, will miss Real's final four Liga matches - against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes - but should return in time for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City on Aug. 7, added the report.

Real, targeting their first Spanish league title since 2017, are one point clear of second-placed Barcelona and can increase their lead to four with a home win over struggling Alaves. 

