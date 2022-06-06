Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ria Ledwaba allowed to contest SAFA leadership race against Danny Jordaan

Ria Ledwaba (pictured), Solly Mahlobeng and Danny Jordaan will all be eligible to run for the South African Football Association (SAFA) Presidency. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Johannesburg - Ria Ledwaba, Solly Mahlobeng and Danny Jordaan will all be eligible to run for the South African Football Association (SAFA) Presidency, IOL Sport can confirm.

Much controversy has surrounded the election with current SAFA vice president Ledwaba taking matters to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, alleging that improper amendments were made to the SAFA constitution.

It was announced in April that Ledwaba would stand against Jordaan. However, controversy arose when it was reported that Ledwaba could face disqualification from the race as she did not get a nomination from her region.

The 70-year-old Jordaan has been serving as the President of SAFA since 2013.

