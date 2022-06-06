Ria Ledwaba allowed to contest SAFA leadership race against Danny Jordaan

Johannesburg - Ria Ledwaba, Solly Mahlobeng and Danny Jordaan will all be eligible to run for the South African Football Association (SAFA) Presidency, IOL Sport can confirm.
Much controversy has surrounded the election with current SAFA vice president Ledwaba taking matters to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA, alleging that improper amendments were made to the SAFA constitution.
It was announced in April that Ledwaba would stand against Jordaan. However, controversy arose when it was reported that Ledwaba could face disqualification from the race as she did not get a nomination from her region.
The 70-year-old Jordaan has been serving as the President of SAFA since 2013.
IOL Sport
WATCH: Five players who could shine for Morocco against Bafana Bafana
Lyle Lakay and Innocent Maela's Bafana selection chances on the up
Southgate counting on England fans to behave against Germany
Baroka FC 2021/22 season review: top scorers, assists & player of the year
Chiefs handed boost in their pursuit for Braga forward
'Five-star' Messi nets five in friendly against Estonia, overtakes Puskas goal record