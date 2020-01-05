Rio Ferdinand admitted his frustration with Manchester United after his former club were fortunate to secure an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Rio Ferdinand admitted his frustration with Manchester United after his former club were fortunate to secure an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

The Old Trafford club failed to record a single attempt on target at Molineux and will be forced to face their Midlands opponents once again during an already-packed January schedule.

Speaking on BT Sport after the stalemate, Ferdinand said: ‘It’s still a work in progress. The problem is United need consistency.

‘Recently they’d beaten Spurs and Man City and you think they’re on the right path now.

‘And then they go and put in that performance against Arsenal and it was a bit disheartening seeing that game.’

United’s faltering form took another turn for the worse with the defeat at the Emirates and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) yesterday opted to rotate his side once again ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final with neighbours City on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford was named among the substitutes at Wolves, with youngster Mason Greenwood handed a start. But despite positive glimpses from the 18-year-old, United struggled to break down a compact Wolves defence.

Ferdinand added: ‘With the young players and the players he’s got out, the inconsistency is not totally understandable — but you can understand where it’s coming from.’

Daily Mail