Rio Ferdinand admitted his frustration with Manchester United after his former club were fortunate to secure an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves. Photo: Reuters

Rio Ferdinand admitted his frustration with Manchester United after his former club were fortunate to secure an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves. The Old Trafford club failed to record a single attempt on target at Molineux and will be forced to face their Midlands opponents once again during an already-packed January schedule.

Speaking on BT Sport after the stalemate, Ferdinand said: ‘It’s still a work in progress. The problem is United need consistency.

‘Recently they’d beaten Spurs and Man City and you think they’re on the right path now.

‘And then they go and put in that performance against Arsenal and it was a bit disheartening seeing that game.’