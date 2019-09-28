TURIN – Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus to continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a comfortable 2-0 home victory over struggling SPAL on Saturday.
Miralem Pjanic’s strike put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime before Ronaldo, who missed Tuesday's win over Brescia with a minor injury, headed his third goal of the campaign with 12 minutes remaining.
Juve top the table on 16 points but Inter Milan can return to the summit when they travel to Sampdoria later on Saturday.
SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha made a string of impressive saves to keep down the score as the visitors fell to their fifth defeat in six matches to stay level on three points with Sampdoria at the foot of the table.
Juventus and Inter will go head-to-head at San Siro next Sunday in a match that is expected to have a big impact on the title race.