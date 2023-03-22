Ronaldo wants to be 'most capped player in history'

Lisbon — Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret Wednesday of his ambition to notch up another world record — for the number of international caps — a day before Portugal face Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 38-year-old was named in new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's first squad despite being dropped from the starting line-up for Portugal's final matches of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo already holds the world record for men's international goals, with 118, and the European men's record of 196 caps, a tally that also equals the world landmark with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa. "Records are my motivation," Ronaldo told reporters. "I want to become the most capped player in history. That would make me proud.

"But it doesn't stop there, I still want to be called up very often." Ronaldo's international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan and he has represented Portugal in every international competition since Euro 2004. After the Liechtenstein match, Portugal face Luxemburg on Sunday.