Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Ronaldo wants to be 'most capped player in history'

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FILE - Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Rolex dela Pena/EPA

Published 2h ago

Lisbon — Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret Wednesday of his ambition to notch up another world record — for the number of international caps — a day before Portugal face Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 38-year-old was named in new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's first squad despite being dropped from the starting line-up for Portugal's final matches of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo already holds the world record for men's international goals, with 118, and the European men's record of 196 caps, a tally that also equals the world landmark with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

"Records are my motivation," Ronaldo told reporters.

"I want to become the most capped player in history. That would make me proud.

"But it doesn't stop there, I still want to be called up very often."

Ronaldo's international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan and he has represented Portugal in every international competition since Euro 2004.

After the Liechtenstein match, Portugal face Luxemburg on Sunday.

AFP

Cristiano RonaldoInternational soccerSoccer

AFP