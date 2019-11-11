MILAN – Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and attitude came under the spotlight on Monday after he reacted angrily to being substituted during Juventus' win over AC Milan and coach Maurizio Sarri said the 34-year-old had been nursing a knee injury for some time.
Ronaldo now faces two matches with Portugal where he will want to help the European champions guarantee their place at Euro 2020 and close in on the 100-goal milestone for his country although it is unclear if he will be able to play.
Portugal's most capped player and alltime record scorer, he currently has 95 goals and, given his prolific scoring record, it is not inconceivable that he could reach 100 mark against Lithuania and Luxemburg.
Ronaldo was substituted in the 55th minute of Sunday's Serie A match, the earliest he has ever been replaced during his 18 months at Juventus. He gave coach Maurizio Sarri a dirty look and walked straight down the tunnel.
Sarri said the player was hampered by a knee problem which he was trying to administer without missing matches.