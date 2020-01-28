Wayne Rooney will face former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round if Derby can beat Northampton in next week’s replay.
United’s record goalscorer, who lifted the trophy with the club in 2016, joined Derby earlier this month and will be aiming to fire the Championship side past League Two Northampton to set up a mouthwatering home tie.
Arsenal’s reward for beating Bournemouth 2-1 last night is a return to the south coast at Portsmouth. The Gunners were in control at the Vitality Stadium from the moment teenager Bukayo Saka lashed into the roof of the net after five minutes.
Eddie Nketiah rounded off a flowing move to double the lead mid-way through the half. Sam Surridge pulled