Rooney eyes dream tie against United









Wayne Rooney will face former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round if Derby can beat Northampton in next week’s replay. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP Wayne Rooney will face former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round if Derby can beat Northampton in next week’s replay. United’s record goalscorer, who lifted the trophy with the club in 2016, joined Derby earlier this month and will be aiming to fire the Championship side past League Two Northampton to set up a mouthwatering home tie. Arsenal’s reward for beating Bournemouth 2-1 last night is a return to the south coast at Portsmouth. The Gunners were in control at the Vitality Stadium from the moment teenager Bukayo Saka lashed into the roof of the net after five minutes. Eddie Nketiah rounded off a flowing move to double the lead mid-way through the half. Sam Surridge pulled

a goal back for Bournemouth in the closing minutes.

Chelsea will host the winners of the fourth-round replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury. The Shrews fought back to draw 2-2 on Sunday and manager Sam Ricketts said: ‘It would be an amazing experience to play Chelsea. It’s such an attractive tie but first we have a huge challenge in the way. It’s going to be incredibly difficult at Anfield.

‘It’s nice to dream a little bit but there is an awful lot of work to be done to get there in the first place.’

For the first time, all the ties will be in midweek — March 3-5. They will be decided on the night as there are no replays from the fifth round onwards.

Sheff Wed v Man City; Reading or Cardiff v Sheff Utd; Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool; West Brom v Newcastle or Oxford; Leicester v Coventry or Birmingham; Northampton or Derby v Man Utd; Southampton or Tottenham v Norwich; Portsmouth v Arsenal

Daily Mail