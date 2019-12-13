Wayne Rooney said on Friday he was frustrated at not being able to feature for Derby County before his stint as player-coach officially begins in January.
The 34-year-old striker, Manchester United and England's most prolific scorer, signed an initial 18-month deal at the Championship (second-tier) side and will also work with the first team as he chases his dream of being a manager.
Rooney, who last played for MLS side DC United in October, said he was raring to go on his return to England.
"It's been frustrating not to play but I'm excited to get started in January," Rooney told a news conference.
"The last few weeks have been good. I have been getting to know the staff, players and getting ready for games coming up... I feel settled in and I'm ready to go now.