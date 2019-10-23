South Africa’s Akhona Makalima will be leading a team of match officials in the high-profile Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic qualifier between Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

YAOUNDE - South Africa’s Akhona Makalima will be leading a team of match officials in the high-profile Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic qualifier between Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire.

Nembaleni Vhahangwele will be running the line as the first assistant, with Maneo Tau the second assistant and Lindiwe Thwala as the fourth assistant.

The clash is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 12, at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Makalima was also in charge of the Zambia vs Zimbabwe Olympic qualifier in August.

“We are excited that our match officials are getting such recognition from Caf to showcase their talent on the big stage,” said Tenda Masikhwa, the head of Safa’s Referees Department.

“The Cameroon vs Cote d’Ivoire clash is big, and we are confident that our team will go out there and make us proud.”

Before going to Cameroon, Makalima will be in Djibouti, where she has been invited to the Caf Elite Women referees’ course, taking place from October 25-29.

She will be among 33 match officials (18 referees and 15 assistant referees) taking part in the course. 

African News Agency (ANA)