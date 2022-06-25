SAFA beef up security ahead of Elective Congress after death threats to delegates

Durban - South African Football Association CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that security personnel at the Sandton Convention Centre have been beefed up following numerous threats being sent to delegates ahead of Saturday's Elective Congress. “We have strengthened the security for obvious reasons. Already two of the members got death threats and we are not taking them lightly. We have opened cases with the police and as the Association we are also opening a case because we do not know, and we have a duty to protect the lives of members and that will be done,” said Motlante.

“When a matter is being investigated we cannot say much, but the delegates reported that they received death threats and we are dealing with it.” The candidates vying for the position of next SAFA president has arguably been the most controversial by far. Dr Danny Jordan will have to fight of competition from his vice-president Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mahlangu of SAFA Gauteng if he is to secure a third term in the SAFA hot-seat.

Ledwaba has gone from attempting the postponement of the elections to picketing NEC meetings all in an effort to hopefully unseat the incumbent Jordan. Motlante however has affirmed the position of the current office and has re-assured that they still have the processes of the the election as top priority. "The role of third parties and what the constitution says about it, we will not focus much on it. We know that people who are voting are the football Regions, which are members, associate members and the special member," Motlante continued.

