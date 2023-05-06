SAFA rocked by CEO Tebogo Motlanthe’s sudden resignation

Cape Town – Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe, chief executive of the South African Football Association (Safa), has tendered his resignation. In a statement, Safa acknowledged but gave no reasons for Motlanthe’s sudden resignation.

The association is set to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow. It said a further statement will be issued concerning the matter and other developments. In the absence of official reasons, several media reports have speculated that the simmering tensions between Safa and its associate member, the PSL, are at the heart of Motlanthe's departure. However, IOL Sport are aware Motlanthe has been dealing with ill health recently, and may have acted on doctor's orders.

Since his appointment in January 2021, Motlanthe has proved to be an excellent administrator of football in South Africa. He came without baggage, and throughout his tenure common sense and honesty have prevailed. If Motlanthe decides to go through with his resignation it will be a big blow to SA football.

In its statement, the association said: “Safa remains focused on South Africa’s bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup, and will also finalise discussions around all of the regulatory requirements needed to pursue the global event. “Banyana Banyana’s road to the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July will also be discussed, as well as the appointment of an acting Safa CEO.

“The relationship between Safa and advocate Motlanthe remains cordial, and there is no animosity between the two parties." Safa president Danny Jordaan and Motlanthe are set to meet this evening to discuss the matter further, and details of their conversation will be communicated in a press release to be issued after tomorrow's emergency meeting.