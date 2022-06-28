SAFA's Potso Mohami named General Co-ordinator of CAF Awcon

Cape Town — SAFA administrator Ms Potso Mohami has bagged yet another gig in the Conferedation of African Football after her appointment as General Co-ordinator (GC) for the upcoming 2022 African Women Cup of Nation in Morocco. The up-and-coming Mohami will be the GC for Group C in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, where she will oversee a total of four matches comprising Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi and Botswana.

Mohami is making great strides in continental football and has been a part of SAFA for over a decade. In recent times, she has been a General Coordinator for COSAFA and CAF tournaments. Her South African counterparts Banyana Banyana will be looking to make history in their quest to win their first-ever AWCON gold medal, and Mohami will be in action to add some South African flavour. Mohami was also part of the CAF delegation when Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lifted the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League trophy in November 2021 in Egypt.